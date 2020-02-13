DALLAS — Dallas police arrested a 17-year-old who is accused of abducting a child Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 7:45 a.m. near the 9100 block of Bruton Road, according to authorities.

Police say a mother stopped at a doughnut shop and left her vehicle running while her 8-year-old son was inside.

That's when the suspect got into the vehicle and drove off with the child inside, according to officials.

Detectives obtained GPS information on the vehicle from a car dealership and began their search for the car.

Around 8:30 a.m., police spotted the vehicle near Bruton Road and began to follow it. At that point, police say the suspect and a female passenger abandoned the car.

They were both later located near the 2000 block of Lewiston Avenue, according to authorities.

The child was located at a nearby elementary school and was reunited with his mother.

The 17-year-old male will be charged with kidnapping and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, police say. Officials have not released the suspect's name at this time.

