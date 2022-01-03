$16.25 million lottery ticket sold in Flower Mound, still unclaimed

A Lotto Texas winning ticket estimated to be worth $16.25 million was purchased at RaceTrac #375, located at 1809 Justin Rd. in Flower Mound near Lake Lewisville.

FLOWER MOUND, Texas — A multimillion-dollar lottery ticket bought in North Texas is still unclaimed after the winning numbers were drawn this past weekend, according to a Texas Lottery press release.

The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all six of the numbers drawn (1-16-19-39-42-46). The person who bought the ticket selected the cash value option, meaning he or she will receive $12,660,841.60 before taxes.

As of Tuesday, the prize has not yet been claimed. The winner has about six months (180 days from the draw date to claim the prize.

This comes three months after someone from Fort Worth bought a ticket worth more than $2 million and another person from Arlington claimed a ticket worth $1 million in the same week.

This would be the first Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2022, according to executive director of the Texas Lottery Gary Grief.

"If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize," Grief said in a press release.

In addition to this jackpot-winning prize, 66,156 Lotto Texas tickets won lower-tier prizes that ranged from $2 to $11,629 for the same drawing.