A 16-year-old was injured Thursday afternoon in an alleged drive-by shooting, according to police.

Around 12 p.m., Fort Worth police responded to a shooting near an apartment complex at the 5400 block of Boca Agua Drive.

Authorities say the teen was walking home alone when a white Ford F150 with four males inside pulled up and asked him to identify himself.

After he "confirmed his street name" the suspects opened fired and struck him in the arm. He was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive.

Investigators have not released detailed descriptions of the suspects.

