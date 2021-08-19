16-year-old girl killed in crash with semi-truck in Allen

The crash happened shortly after 5 p.m. at the intersection of East Exchange Parkway and North Allen Heights Drive.

ALLEN, Texas — A 16-year-old girl died in a crash in Allen on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said it appeared that a silver Nissan Altima was trying to turn left from East Exchange to North Allen Heights when it was struck by an oncoming 18-wheeler. The passenger in the Altima died in the crash, according to an Allen police news release.

The driver of the Altima and the driver of the 18-wheeler were not injured.

The name of the victim who died has not been released yet.

"Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the victim's family and friends as they deal with their loss," police said.