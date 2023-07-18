16-year-old girl reported missing in Fort Worth, police say

FORT WORTH, Texas — A teen was reported missing in Fort Worth on Tuesday, police said.
Jocelyn Escamilla, 16, was last seen Monday in the 700 block of Western Star Drive in northwest Fort Worth, according to a police news release. Police did not have more information about where Escamilla might have been going or what she was wearing.
Police described her as white with brown eyes and black hair that is dyed blue. Police said she is 5 feet 2 inches tall and 100 pounds.
More information about the case has not been released.