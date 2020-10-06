16-year-old Burleson football, basketball player killed in crash; 1 person hospitalized, police say

The driver was transported to a local hospital with a head injury.

A 16-year-old boy was killed in a car crash Monday night, Burleson police said.

He was a passenger in a car that hit a tree, causing the vehicle to split in half shortly before 9:30 p.m. on the 700 block of Northwest John Jones Road, according to police.

Jayden "Tre" Allison had been a football and basketball player at Burleson High School, Burleson ISD Athletic Director Kevin Ozee said.

The driver, whom police have not identified, was transported to a local hospital with a head injury. Police did not say what their condition was.

Police at the scene said they believe the driver had been headed south on Northwest John Jones Road when another vehicle headed north turned and clipped the car. The impact then caused the driver to veer off the road and hit the tree.

The location of the crash was just a few blocks from Burleson High School.

Ozee described Tre as a team player, good friend and a leader in a statement.

"He had an infectious smile and other kids gravitated to him every time I saw him. All of our coaches have talked about Tre's work ethic, academic success, and kind nature being the reason so many people love him.

"Even during the COVID shutdown, Tre never missed a Zoom meeting with his coaches and teammates and was always focused on the team. His athletic ability, which was beyond good, was just icing on the cake for a very popular young man.

"Over time, Tre's legacy for the Burleson community will become evident to all and good will come from this tragedy."

Since the accident, many in the Burleson High School community have taken to Twitter to remember the teen.

Phillip Tanner, a former Dallas Cowboys player, shared his own memories of the teen as well.

The community has planned a candlelight vigil for 9 p.m. Wednesday at the high school and a GoFundMe has been set up to help the Allison family as well. More than $4,000 of the $10,000 goal had been raised by 8 a.m. Wednesday.