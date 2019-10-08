IRVING, Texas — A 16-year-old boy is at Parkland Memorial Hospital with critical injuries after he was attacked by three dogs in an Irving backyard early Saturday morning, Irving police said.

The dogs attacked the boy around 4:45 a.m. in a backyard in the 800 block of E. Third St., police said. The boy does not live at the house where the attack took place, police said. The dogs were secure in their own yard, police said.

When police arrived, they saw the attack happening and jumped the fence and moved in between the boy and the dogs, shooting at the dogs in the process.

They hit one dog, and one officer was bitten by one of the dogs, police said. That officer was treated and released. All three dogs were seized and taken to the Irving Animal Shelter, police said.

The boy was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital to be treated for critical injuries, police said.

Irving Police are still investigating the incident, and ask anyone with any information to call the Irving Police Department at (972) 273-1010 at any time, and reference case number 1917970. Tips can also be emailed to ipdcrimetips@cityofirving.org.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.