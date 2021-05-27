16-year-old, 11-year-old hurt in shooting at Fort Worth residence

They were transported to a hospital and are expected to be OK, police said. No arrests have been made.

FORT WORTH, Texas — An argument between two males Thursday at a Fort Worth home quickly escalated into a shooting that wounded a 16-year-old and an 11-year-old boy, police said.

Officers responded to the 3700 block of Seven Gables Street in southwest Fort Worth.

A male was armed with a handgun and opened fire, hitting the 16-year-old male in his thigh, police said. A bystander who was 11 years old was also struck by that same bullet, police said. The age of the male who allegedly shot the gun is also unknown, police said.

