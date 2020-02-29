IRVING, Texas — Fifteen people were displaced following a fire at an Irving apartment complex.

According to officials, the fire occurred around 11:30 a.m. at the 1200 block of North Meadow Creek Drive.

Fire officials say the roof of the complex partially collapsed, but no injuries were reported. Ten units were also damaged during the incident, according to authorities.

The Red Cross disaster team is providing residents with blankets, food, personal hygiene items and are helping people with their recovery plan.

More on WFAA: