15 North Texas counties hit record or near-record highs for single-day COVID-19 case totals this week

Dallas County had 1,267 new confirmed cases on Wednesday. Other than a backlog data dump of 5,361 cases on Aug. 17, this is a new county record.

DALLAS — Many counties in North Texas are currently setting record highs in terms of reported single-day totals of COVID-19 cases.

While Dallas and Tarrant counties have both had days with more than 1000 cases, eight other counties have been above 100. Some for the first time since tracking began in March.

All data comes from the Texas Department of State Health Services.

On days when there is a negative number of cases, health officials removed confirmed cases because the people were found to live in a different county than originally reported.

Dallas County

Dallas County had 1,267 new cases on Nov. 11, which is the highest ever single-day total reported. On Aug. 17, the only day with a higher total, there was a backlog data dump of 5,361 cases.

Tarrant County

Tarrant County had 1,415 new cases on Nov. 10, which is the highest ever single-day total reported. The county reported 1,436 cases on Aug. 16, but that included a backlog of cases from previous months from the state.

Collin County

Collin County had 428 new cases on Nov. 11, which is the second-highest single-day total ever reported. The record happened on Oct. 3 with 1,394 cases. The county reported 1,167 cases on Aug. 15, most of which they say is the result of a reporting backlog.

Denton County

Denton County had 204 new cases on Nov. 12, which is the third most ever reported. The county's second-highest reported day happened on July 22 with 218 cases and the record happened on July 23 with 228 cases.

Ellis County

Ellis County had 280 new cases on Nov. 10, which is the highest ever single-day total reported. The second-highest reported day happened on Aug. 11 with 265 cases.

Kaufman County

Kaufman County had 131 new cases on Nov. 10, which is tied for the second-most ever reported. The county also had 131 cases on Aug. 11. The county's record happened on Aug. 18 with 160 cases.

Rockwall County

Rockwall County had 111 new cases on Nov. 10, which is the third most ever reported. The county's second-highest reported day happened on Aug. 11 with 135 cases and the record happened on Aug. 18 with 136 cases.

Erath County

Erath County had 46 new cases on Nov. 10, which is the highest ever single-day total reported. The second-highest reported day happened on July 29 with 41 cases.

Johnson County

Johnson County had 133 new cases on Nov. 10, which is the third most ever reported. The county's second-highest reported day happened on Aug. 18 with 161 cases and the record happened on July 8 with 184 cases.

Wise County

Wise County had 98 new cases on Nov. 10, which is the highest ever single-day total reported. The second-highest reported day happened on Sept. 22 with 45 cases.

Parker County

Parker County had 118 new cases on Nov. 10, which is the third most ever reported. The county's second-highest reported day happened on July 23 with 142 cases and the record happened on July 28 with 158 cases.

Grayson County

Grayson County had 195 new cases on Nov. 11, which is the highest ever single-day total reported. The second-highest reported day happened on Sept. 16 with 167 cases.

Lamar County

Lamar County had 93 new cases on Nov. 10, which is the third most ever reported. The county's second-highest reported day happened on Oct. 13 with 108 cases and the record happened on Sept. 4 with 117 cases.

Henderson County

Henderson County had 35 new cases on Nov. 10, which is tied for the third-most ever reported. The county also had 35 cases on Nov. 5. The county's second-highest reported day happened on July 21 with 50 cases and the record happened on July 14 with 63 cases.

Van Zandt County