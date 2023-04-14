$14.7 million Dallas home blending Cotswolds style with modern design hits the market

The 6,562-square-foot house was designed by Janson Luter Architects and constructed by Sebastian Construction.

Located just minutes from Dallas North Tollway and Northwest Highway, this home is now available for $14.7 million.

The 6,562-square-foot house was designed by Janson Luter Architects and constructed by Sebastian Construction, with the owner bringing together two distinct architectural styles.

"I just don't think there's anything else in Dallas like this house," said Michelle Wood, the listing agent from Compass. “The setting is so unique being on the slope and on a creek, and then to have this architectural style that is so unique is just amazing.”

The property, situated at 9131 Devonshire Drive, features a New York Hudson Valley Cotswold-style portion of the house that can only be seen while driving by. The Cotswold-style architecture is reminiscent of an English home with stones sourced from Montana.

Upon entering the elongated driveway and passing through the gate, visitors will be greeted with a modern limestone house with high-quality craftsmanship and beautiful design.

The property sits on 1.44 acres of land and includes a three-car garage, four bedrooms, and four-and-a-half baths, making it the ideal home for those who appreciate exquisite design over sheer size.

In addition to the house, there is a pool and jacuzzi designed by Aquaterra, featuring a water feature with fountains out of the walls.

The pool area is located by the front door, concealed behind a limestone wall that provides privacy.

The owners purchased the lot in 2018, which includes a meandering stream running through it from Bachman Creek.