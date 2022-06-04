14-year-old killed in shooting near park in Dallas, police say

The shooting happened near Old East Dallas Work Yard Park early Saturday morning.

DALLAS — A 14-year-old boy is dead and another teenager is injured after a shooting near a park in the Old East Dallas area, police say.

Police say they responded to the shooting just before 1 a.m. Saturday in the 4900 block of Alton Avenue, near Old East Dallas Work Yard Park.

According to police, officers found a 14-year-old boy who was shot in the head and a 19-year-old shot in the hand. Both were taken to a hospital, where the 14-year-old died, police say.

Details on what led to the shooting were not immediately released as police continue to investigate.

Anyone who may have information is asked to call police at 214-671-3623.