13-year-old killed in shooting in eastern Fort Worth

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 13-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the torso in Fort Worth on Saturday, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.
Police said they responded to the shooting in the 6050 block of Stoneybrook Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound.
The 13-year-old victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said.
The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Zahnii Davis.
According to police, detectives have been interviewing the person who was responsible for the shooting and other witnesses. There have not yet been any arrests, police said.