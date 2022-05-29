13-year-old killed in shooting in eastern Fort Worth

Police said they found the 13-year-old victim shot in the torso in the 6050 block of Stoneybrook Drive on Saturday.

FORT WORTH, Texas — A 13-year-old boy has died after he was shot in the torso in Fort Worth on Saturday, and police are investigating the incident as a homicide.

Police said they responded to the shooting in the 6050 block of Stoneybrook Drive and found the victim with a gunshot wound.

The 13-year-old victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died, police said.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Zahnii Davis.