GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — Molly Chakery, an 8th-grader at Grand Prairie Fine Arts Academy, understands the country is divided over mental health and gun control.

But, "the truth is it's not about right or wrong. It's about the fact that this is going on. And that's wrong," she said.

The issue moved her so much that she wrote a poem to describe the reality of mass shootings after the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting in Parkland, Fla. in 2018.

In the poem, she talks about the fear students have while sitting in class, worried that the words "Shots fired!" might be their last.

Chakery won second place in a nationwide Young Writers contest for the poem. It is now published in a book called "Poetry Escape."

You can read the poem below.

YOU WOULDN’T UNDERSTAND

"You wouldn't understand,"

I was told after sitting through

Hours and hours of school

Facts crammed inside my head

Like values in society

That, "You wouldn't understand."

What don't I understand?

I swore I understood

That my school was a target

A target of a cultural epidemic

A target of violence

That, "You wouldn't understand."

Why wouldn't I understand

That, at thirteen, my death

Was nothing more than a statistic

To politicians and law-makers

A political agenda

That, "You wouldn't understand."

Why can't you understand

That my activism is not 'just a hobby'

As bullets ricochet over my dead body

My last words might be, "Shots fired!"

But all you've fired is, "Thoughts and prayers."

That, "You wouldn't understand."

When will you understand

That you've treated a symptom

Of a disease as if the symptom

Was the disease itself

Like my mental health

That, "You wouldn't understand."

Why don't you understand

That I'm willing to take a stand,

But I guess I'm too young to understand

The hatred that coats society

Like gloss on a bullet

Or blood on a body

That, "You wouldn't understand."

I know you understand

That, with age comes knowledge

But with youth should also come

Innocence and I only knew the word

'Innocent' because it was shouted

Over my student body

"They're innocent!"

That, "You wouldn't understand."

"You'll never understand!"

Yelled the terrorist that shot

Through my best friend's body

"You wouldn't understand!"

The metal detectors and

Clear backpacks as if they were

Effectors of a million-dollar depression brand

That, "You wouldn't understand."

What can I understand?

What don't I understand?"

© Molly Grace Chakery 2019

