FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are still searching for Zahraa Khudair, a department representative told WFAA.

Zahraa, a 12-year-old girl, was last seen leaving Rosemont Middle School in Fort Worth on Tuesday., Oct. 8 wearing a gray sweater and jeans, police said.

She is described as being about 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing about 140 pounds and having black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with any information should call the Fort Worth Police Department at 817-392-4222.