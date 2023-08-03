12-year-old girl killed in Southlake after being hit by pickup truck, police say

The girl was riding her bike when a truck crashed into her, police said.

SOUTHLAKE, Texas — A 12-year-old girl in Southlake was killed Thursday morning after a pickup truck crashed into her, police said.

Police and fire units were dispatched to the incident at about 9:30 a.m. Thursday in the 100 block of Davis Boulevard.

Prior to the crash, police say witness reports showed the white Chevrolet pickup truck was traveling northbound on Davis Boulevard while the victim was riding her bicycle northbound on the adjacent sidewalk.

When the truck turned right onto a private drive, police say it collided with the cyclist.

The victim was taken to Baylor Scott and White Hospital in Grapevine in critical condition and was pronounced dead at 10:15 a.m.

Police are not releasing the name of the victim until next of kin has been notified.