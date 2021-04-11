12 recreated 'Friends' sets open temporarily in Plano

From now through January 17, 2022, fans can immerse themselves in The FRIENDS Experience. Recreated sets, real and replica memorabilia will draw nostalgia.

PLANO, Texas — Twelve sets from the iconic television series, "Friends," have been recreated at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano. It's called The FRIENDS Experience: The One In Dallas. The temporary exhibit is here just in time for Friendsgiving, and stays on display until Jan. 17, 2022.

Walking onto each recreated set draws memories from the show. They are shockingly similar to what is seen on the series, including Monica's kitchen and balcony, Chandler and Joey's apartment, the hallway between the two apartments, Ross's famous "pivot" stairway and more.



There are also props, costumes, hairstyles, and other memorable character moments. Items found in a glass case are original to the show. Fans can immerse in a hands-on experience with the replica pieces.

In each room, the sounds of scenes play out. The laugh tracks from "Friends" reverberates throughout the tour.