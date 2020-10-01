DALLAS — So, it's the first weekend after the holiday season has come and gone, and you're probably really ready for the weekend, right?

Well, as a heads-up, there may be some severe weather (and snow!) in the forecast this weekend, so you may want to keep your plans indoors on Friday and Saturday, y'all.

RELATED: Tornadoes, large hail and flash flooding possible in the Dallas-Fort Worth area Friday

With that said, there are a still a lot of options out there for the weekend, and there will be opportunities to head outdoors later on as well. Be sure to keep an eye on the forecast and any changes that you may need to be aware of based on your plans.

RELATED: Could North Texas see snow this weekend?

Friday

1. Kick off the Year of the Rat at Asia Times Square in Grand Prairie all month long with the mall's Lunar New Year Festival.

The first day of the festival starts Friday and runs each weekend in January, with firecracker shows on Jan. 25 and 26. With tons of performances like KPOP, various cultural dances and signing routines and on-stage games, there will be entertainment aplenty. Plus, attendees can expect a flower market and lots of different styles of cuisine.

Billed as "the biggest annual Lunar New Year celebration in North Texas," the festival is sure to be a hit. The festival begins Friday at 6 p.m. and runs until 11 p.m. For more information, click here.

2. With shows all weekend long, The Color Purple Musical still has tickets available starting at $25. The show at the Winspear Opera house has been hailed as a masterpiece, winning notable awards like a Grammy and a Tony in recent years.

With a run-time of 2 hours and 25 minutes, the show should be a great way to spend an evening or afternoon this weekend.

3. Travel to a land far away as Fabio Luisi conducts "Scheherazade" & Julia Wolfe’s "Fountain Of Youth" has its Dallas premiere at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra this weekend.

Tickets start at $44.

4. Or, if you'd rather travel to a different part of the world, the Fort Worth Symphony will host Grieg's Piano Concerto this weekend, a performance of music by Scandinavian composers.

Tickets for one of the shows featuring a U.S. premiere and a renowned pianist start at $22.

5. Luka and LeBron. So, these may be the most-wanted tickets in North Texas, at the moment. The two basketball greats will take each other on when the Los Angeles Lakers play the Dallas Mavericks at 8:45 p.m. Friday at the American Airlines Center.

But tickets will cost you: The lowest price for a single ticket was $120 as of 12:30 p.m Thursday. And for a pair, prices were starting at $129 each.

Don't want to spend that much on tickets? ESPN will be broadcasting the game.

6. Oh, Mr. Darcy. Get a little British this weekend as Shakespeare Dallas puts on multiple performances of Jane Austen's "Pride and Prejudice."

The classic tale will have both evening and matinee performances at Moody Performance Hall. Tickets start at $26.50, with a $5 discount for students and seniors.

RELATED: Fun-filled entertainment venue Strike + Reel converges on three North Texas cities

Saturday

7. Love pancakes AND running? Then you'll want to be in Addison on Saturday morning for the Hotcake Hustle 5K, 10K and Fun Run.

You'll be able to enjoy some free pancakes, beer, hot chocolate or coffee and enjoy an indoor post-party with a live DJ.

The event begins at 8 a.m. Registration costs begin at $30 and increases depending on distance.

8. If you want to attend multiple Lunar New Year festivals, good news: you can. The Cali Saigon Mall Lunar New Year 2020 celebration in Garland runs from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday with plenty of entertainment for the whole family.

A professional lion dance, firecrackers, red envelope giveaways, cultural dances, talent contents and more events are sure to keep the day busy. Include the live concert at 6 p.m. and number of food options on display, and it'll be quite the jam-packed day. For more information, click here.

9. Enjoy the world of winter with a day devoted to "ice cold science exploration" on Saturday at the Fort Worth Museum of Science and History.

"Winter Wonders" will take a look at how animals stay warm in the cold, how to make snow indoors and the different kinds of snowflakes, among other topics.

The activities will go from 12 to 4 p.m.

10. Art fans, get ready. Art Battle Dallas is sure to be a pretty epic experience, with artists duking it out in a live painting competition in three "fast-paced" rounds that last 20 minutes.

Attendees get to help judge the competition for an admission price of $20, and the art will be auctioned off after the painting is over. Doors open at 1 p.m., painting stars at 2 p.m.

11. Looking for an "outlandish" experience? Then you may want to make your way to Plano this weekend for North Texas Drag Bingo at Legacy VNYL.

Dress "to the hills" and decorate your table for an afternoon filled with drag queens, food, drinks and bingo.

Tickets start at $25, with bingo parties starting at 2 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

RELATED: Up in 60: Make your great escape with a drink in hand

Have an event you'd like to submit for consideration? Email jprohov@wfaa.com.