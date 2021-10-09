$10K reward offered in theft investigation at Denton County gun range

Investigators say the person stole 21 firearms from the Top Dog gun range

KRUM, Texas — Officials are offering a reward related to the theft of 21 firearms from a gun range on Sept. 14 in Krum.

At about 2:09 a.m., the suspected person allegedly took 21 firearms from Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL), Top Dog Gun Range at 1880 FM 156 in Krum, officials said.

Investigators are asking for information leading to the identification and/or arrest of the person.

The person entered the business by circumventing the locking mechanism on the rear door, police said.

Once inside, the person allegedly stole the firearms. Surveillance video shows the person entering the business and continuing to remove firearms from the display case, police said.

The unidentified person was wearing a baseball-style cap, eyeglasses and a gaiter that covered his face, officials said. The suspect wore a long sleeve shirt with a logo that said "LTR" with a lightning bolt and distinctive tennis shoes. The research shows this logo is registered to a defunct business called Lighting Tower Rental.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Denton County Sheriff's Department and the National Shooting Sports Foundation announced the reward Friday.