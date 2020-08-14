'I don't call myself old': 100-year-old woman becomes oldest member of Dallas Potters House

Mama Charlene Nix turned 100 years old. Fellow church members gave her a surprise Facebook and drive-thru caravan parade. Among the guests was Bishop T.D. Jakes.

She's known as "Mama Nix" by her friends and fellow church members and she still has pep in her step.

“I'm doing good. I'm doing good,” said Charlene Nix.

She greeted people at a surprise birthday caravan. They came to mark her 100th birthday.

She said whatever you do, don't call her old. She doesn't see herself that way.

“No one has ever heard me say I am an old woman. I don't call myself old. Maybe mature,” Nix said.

Besides a surprise caravan, there was also the surprise Facebook party. The pastor of the Potters House Bishop T.D. Jakes and his wife Serita were among the guests.

“Welcome to the birthday party Mother Nix. Thank you, thank you," said Bishop Jakes.

“You are a queen and we love you,” said First Lady Serita Jakes.

Bishop Jakes said he wants to know the secret to living a century.

“Whatever you eat, whatever you drink, whatever you are doing that gotcha [sic] living to be 100, hook a brother up,” said Bishop Jakes.

Mama Nix said it's not what she eats or drinks that is her secret, it's actually what she doesn't eat. She cut out white flour, bread and rice. She said when she turned 60 she started fasting one day a week at her doctor's recommendation.

"I do some fasting. Whether that mattered. But that's what they said, and here I am," she said.

But she said her real secret is the power of positive thinking, faith and living by the good book.

"That I set before you life and death, blessings and curses. And it says I choose life. And so there are times when I don't feel so good, so I chose life,” said Mama Nix.

The Potter's House said they are blessed to call Mother Nix their most elder church member.