More than 100 attend memorial for world's oldest peace officer in Cleburne

Bill Hardin served in law enforcement for 76 years and died last week at 99 years old.

CLEBURNE, Texas — Bill Hardin refused to retire, but he finally got his chance to rest at 99 years old.

More than 100 people from around North Texas came to Cleburne Saturday for a memorial for Hardin, who was the oldest law enforcement officer in the world.

On a gloomy, overcast Saturday, there wasn’t grieving but celebrating for Hardin.

“We’re not here today to mourn,” Dr. David Hampton, Hardin’s pastor, said. “We’re here to celebrate the life of Bill Hardin.”

Hardin passed away last week as both the oldest and longest serving law enforcement officer in the world after 76 years of service.

His calling began February of 1947 in Fort Worth at 22 years old.

“Bill joined the Fort Worth Police Department where he helped establish the Texas Narcotics Officers Association,” Hardin's grandson Matt Bohon shared.

Hardin didn’t miss a single day of work when, years later, he moved on to the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office.

“Papa actually took a vacation day in order to attend his retirement party from the Fort Worth Police Department,” Bohon said.

WFAA spoke to Hardin 6 years ago about his refusal to retire and having already claimed the Guinness World Record title for oldest law enforcement officer.

“I’m afraid to stop. I’m afraid I couldn’t get started again,” he said at the time. “I don’t fish. I don’t hunt. Don’t drink. Don’t smoke.”

Hardin reportedly did everything from traffic enforcement to homicide and narcotics investigations to guarding the grave of Lee Harvey Oswald. As a reserve deputy in Johnson County, he also hadn’t gotten a paycheck in 28 years. He simply couldn’t stop working.

Saturday, state and county leaders shared accolades. Grandchildren shared stories.

“Your love for family was unmatched,” Bohon said. “You never missed a family reunion, no matter the location.”

There was no grieving for Bill Hardin Saturday, only remembering and honoring.

“I think there’s always a moment of sorrow when we lose a loved one,” Hampton said. “But the sorrow of the Christian is always mixed with joy.”