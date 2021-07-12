10-year-old girl and 9-month-old girl reported missing, Dallas police say

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for help in finding two critical missing persons, 10-year-old J. Ana Reyes-Dominguez and 9-month-old B. Ana Reyes-Dominguez.
Both children were last seen around 9 a.m. in the 5600 block of Spring Valley Road in north Dallas, police said.
J. Ana is described as a 10-year-old Latin female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, police said. B. Ana is described as a 9-month-old Latin female. Clothing descriptions are unavailable at this time, police said.
If anyone has seen them or knows about their whereabouts, call 911 or the Dallas Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at 214-671-4268.