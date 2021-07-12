10-year-old girl and 9-month-old girl reported missing, Dallas police say

The children were reported missing around 9 a.m. Monday, police said.

DALLAS — Dallas police are asking for help in finding two critical missing persons, 10-year-old J. Ana Reyes-Dominguez and 9-month-old B. Ana Reyes-Dominguez.

Both children were last seen around 9 a.m. in the 5600 block of Spring Valley Road in north Dallas, police said.

J. Ana is described as a 10-year-old Latin female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4-feet-9-inches tall and weighing about 200 pounds, police said. B. Ana is described as a 9-month-old Latin female. Clothing descriptions are unavailable at this time, police said.