A 10-year-old who inspired his Cleburne community to always keep fighting died after his battle with brain cancer.

On Friday, the family of Brody Nelson posted to Facebook that he earned his angel wings.

"Our hearts are heavy and yet rejoicing!!! Our precious Brody gained his angel wings this morning! We have no doubt that Jesus himself was standing with his arms spread wide ready for Brody to come running to Him!" The post reads.

Last year, Brody's family found out the boy was battling brain cancer.

"When I got cancer, it was a bit scary, a bit sad," Brody told WFAA at the time.

Ty Nelson said when his son went to sleep on Jan. 7, 2018, he was a healthy child.

"We started this journey with finding Brody unresponsive the next morning," Nelson said.

Eleven hours of brain surgery later, doctors at Cook's Children's Hospital in Fort Worth told the family that Brody had brain cancer.

"There was a time when it almost felt hopeless," Courtney Nelson said.

But Brody's mom pointed out it also became a time when her hometown of Cleburne rallied around her family and her son.

The #fightlikebrody started popping up in the Johnson County town, including a large sign directly across the street from his elementary school.

Brody's family thanked the community for their love and prayers on Facebook Friday.

As of Friday evening, the family had not released information regarding a memorial service but said they will share details soon.

"Please know we are so thankful for each one of you for loving Brody and us through it all! We will have a HUGE CELEBRATION OF LIFE SOON and would love to have you all there! Please continued covers us in prayer as we figure out this new life... also please know we WANT to hear you talk about Brody! Don’t be afraid to tell us stories! Brody’s legacy will live on in each one of us that loved him!!"

Anyone who would like to help Brody's family can donate here.