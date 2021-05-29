10-year-old boy hurt after gun discharges, Dallas police say

Police have not arrested anyone in the incident but say an offense did occur since allowing a child to access a firearm is against the law.

DALLAS — A 10-year-old boy was shot Friday night after he and another child somehow got ahold of a gun and it discharged, Dallas police said.

Officers responded to the incident shortly before 9 p.m. Friday on the 300 block of Buttercup Lane.

Police say the boy's father initially told officials the boy had been playing with the other child in a backyard before he came running inside saying he heard a gunshot and had been shot in his forearm.

The boy was taken to a local medical facility for treatment and later released, officials said.

Police said they later determined that the two children had found the gun in the home and it had discharged, injuring the boy.