Spring Break is a great time to relax when you’re a kid. But when you’re a working parent, not so much.

Here are 10 ways to keep your kids busy next week without having to take too much time off of work.

1. Animal lovers can enjoy five days of spring break camp at the Fort Worth Zoo

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 3 through 9, includes before and aftercare.

Ages: First through fifth grade, camp fees: $85 per day, $285 for all five days.

2. Choose from a variety of options with the City of Arlington’s golf, tennis and recreation camps

Prices, ages, locations vary and include the four area recreation centers.

Click here for more details.

3. Kick-off your break with FC Dallas spring break camps at Toyota Stadium

March 9 through 12, ages and levels vary, the cost is $160.

4. If you like gymnastics, there are a bunch of options to flip over

ASI Gymnastics spring break camps at 10 locations

March 9 through 13, ages 3-14. Times, prices and locations vary.

WOGA Gymnastics is offering spring break camps in Frisco and Plano

March 9 through 13. Ages 3 and older, there are half and full-day camps available

5. Spend spring break learning about horses at the Benbrook Stables

9 a.m. to 1 p.m., March 9 through 13, ages 5 and up, $65 per day or $300 for five days.

6. If your kids love mad scientists and Mythbusters, the Sci-Tech Discovery Center spring break camp may be perfect.

9 a.m. to 4 p.m., March 9 through 13, ages vary, $85 per day or $325 for the week-long course.

7. For young artists and robot enthusiasts, The Keller Pointe has you covered.

Art-rageous Spring Break Camp, runs March 9 through 12, for children ages 5 to 12, the cost is $112.

Combat Robots Camp runs March 9 through 12, for children ages 7 to 14 the cost is $190.

Both camps run from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

8. Skyhawk Sports has volleyball and soccer camps in Denton, Frisco, Allen, and Southlake.

Sports locations, ages, and prices vary.

9. Virtual Reality Camp at Fixation VR in Hurst gives kids an intro to VR technology and hands-on play.

March 9 through 12, for children ages 7 to 14, for more information you can email Info@fixationvr.com.

10. Get cooking this spring break at the Young Chefs Academy Culinary Camp

9 a.m. to 12 p.m., March 9 through 13, ages 4 to 17, the cost is $60 or $250 for the full week.

