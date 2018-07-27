Nearly a year after the #MeToo Movement caught the corporate world by storm, Forbes has released its inaugural “Best Employers for Women” list.

Ten North Texas companies found themselves on the recently released list that ranked 300 U.S. firms. In total, 23 Texas-based employers earned a spot in the ranking.

These locally-headquartered companies were included:

No. 64: Frisco ISD, Frisco

No. 79: Exxon Mobil (NYSE: XOM), Irving

No. 104: University of North Texas, Denton

No. 167: Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV), Dallas

No. 217: Mary Kay, Addison

No. 221: Half Price Books, Plano

No. 222: Toyota USA, Plano

No. 229: Kimberly-Clark (NYSE: KMB), Irving

No. 247: Tyler Technologies (NYSE: TYL), Plano

No. 281: AT&T (NYSE: T), Dallas

To create this list, Forbes partnered with market research firm Statista and surveyed 40,000 employees — including 25,000 women — working at businesses with at least 1,000 employees. To identify a gender gap, the survey asked men and women the same set of questions regarding working conditions and diversity.

Then, female participants filled out additional questions about parental leave, discrimination and pay equity. Respondents were also asked to nominate other companies they felt were succeeding in these areas. The final list of 300 companies also considered gender diversity among boards and executives.

On the Forbes list, the highest-ranked Texas-based company was Austin-based Keller Williams Realty at No. 6.

Meanwhile, the No. 1 U.S. employer for women was Des Moines-based Principal Financial Group. The investment management and insurance firm offers flexible work schedules, prenatal care programs and an on-site childcare center to attract female employees, per Forbes. Every year, it reviews pay practices and has established three networks for women to help them get promoted.

