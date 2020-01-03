An Irving woman died Saturday morning in a two-vehicle crash in Grapevine, according to officials.

At 9:50 a.m. Saturday, a Mercedes ran a red light at the intersection of Hall-Johnson Road and William D. Tate Avenue and crashed into a Dodge sedan, officials said.

The Dodge car flipped on impact and landed next to the northbound service road for William D. Tate Avenue. A 40-year-old injured passenger in the Dodge was taken to a local hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Officials are not releasing the woman's name until next of kin have been notified.

No charges have been filed at this time, officials said.

The northbound service road of William D. Tate was closed for approximately five hours Saturday while first responders worked the accident.

More on WFAA: