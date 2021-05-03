Fight at Garland apartment leaves 1 woman dead, another facing murder charge

Investigators say that Lorita Bastiste lived at the apartment and Trametria Baldwin was visiting.

GARLAND, Texas — A woman was found dead and another woman was arrested after a fight at an apartment complex Saturday afternoon, according to Garland police.

Trametria Baldwin, 33, was booked into the Garland Detention Center and faces a murder charge. Her bond is set at $500,000.

Police said that just before 12:30 p.m., they found Lorita Bastiste, 57, inside the apartment in the 800 block of La Prada Drive. Bastiste had obvious trauma to her body, police said. Baldwin appeared to have been involved in a physical altercation, they added.

Bastiste was taken to a hospital, but she was pronounced dead.

Homicide detectives said they believe there was a disturbance in the apartment between the two women to the point where they began fighting. Police said they believe Baldwin killed Bastiste during the altercation.