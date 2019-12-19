DALLAS — People who bought hard-boiled eggs made by Almark Foods are asked to throw them away immediately.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is concerned the eggs produced in the Gainesville, Ga. facility are contaminated with listeria, warning against selling, serving or using the eggs.

One person has died in Texas from listeria, and there are seven other reported illnesses, according to the CDC.

Almark eggs are sold in retailers and foodservice operators across the country. For some, consumers won't be able to tell if the products they bought contain the eggs.

The CDC is recommending people to throw away any store-bought hard-boiled eggs.

Listeria symptoms are similar to flu symptoms, said Dr. Juan Carlos Galvada, a family physician with the Methodist Health System.

"The symptoms we're really worried about for listeria include nausea, vomiting, flu-like symptoms, headaches and balance loss," Galvada said.

He said some symptoms can show up within hours, but it often takes two to 10 days. The time can stretch for those who have weaker immune systems.

"People who have weak immune systems, the elderly, newborn babies, and pregnant women can actually have symptoms two days after consumption up to a month after consumption," Galvada said.

In severe cases, it can cause swelling of the brain or infection of the bloodstream and lead to death.

Those experiencing symptoms should contact their primary care physicians. Listeria can be treated with antibiotics.

