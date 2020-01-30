DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto police have made an arrest in connection with the slaying of a high school student. Two teen suspects in the case still remain at large, officials say. 

According to police, 17-year-old Nikovian Devon Calhoun was arrested late Tuesday evening at his home in DeSoto. 

Calhoun faces a capital murder charge in the death of 16-year-old Jayden Washington, a student at Duncanville High School.

Officers say Washington died Jan. 11 after an apparent drug deal led to a shooting and car crash. 

Authorities are still looking for two additional suspects connected to the case. They are asking for 17-year-old Zachary Jaheim Shelton and 18-year-old Jarrod Raymond Ford Jr. to "do the right thing and turn themselves in."

Jarrod Raymond Ford Jr.
Authorities did not release a photo of Shelton. 

Anyone with information on the suspects' whereabouts is asked to contact DeSoto police at 972-223-6111. 

