1 person killed in overnight crash in Fort Worth

A person died after being involved in a car accident Friday night in Fort Worth, police say.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. near Vaughn Boulevard and Ada Avenue.
According to authorities, two vehicles were involved in the accident. The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.
One of the victims was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name has not been released.
