It happened about 12:35 a.m. in the 3600 block of Northeast Loop 820.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person was killed in a crash involving a semi-truck and motorcycle early Wednesday in Fort Worth on Northeast Loop 820, police said.

It happened about 12:35 a.m. in the 3600 block of Northeast Loop 820.

The motorcycle rider died at the scene, police said. The person's name has not been released.