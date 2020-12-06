1 person killed, another injured in Arlington motorcycle crash

Detectives are investigating the incident to determine what caused the crash.

One person is dead and another is injured after being involved in a motorcycle crash Thursday night in Arlington.

Around 10:30 p.m., Arlington police responded to a crash near the 1900 block South State Highway 360 near Pioneer Parkway.

Investigators say when they got to the scene a motorcycle had struck the rear of a pickup truck in the southbound lane of the freeway.

Two people were on the motorcycle. According to officials, the driver who was a 57-year-old man was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the hospital.

The man's name has not been released, pending notification of next of kin

A female passenger was also ejected and was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, police say.

