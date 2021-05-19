1 person killed after 17-year-old crashes into 3 cars, Dallas police say

The teen allegedly failed to curve with the roadway, went over the center median and into oncoming traffic, according to police.

DALLAS — One person was killed Tuesday night in a crash involving multiple cars in Dallas, police said. Three other people were taken to local hospitals for their injuries.

The crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on the 500 block of West Ledbetter Drive.

A 17-year-old girl was driving east on the street when she allegedly failed to curve with the roadway, went over the center median and into oncoming traffic, according to police.

She then hit the back left of a car driven by a 34-year-old woman. But her car kept going and collided into another car that was driven by Adrian Crawford, 42. Crawford died at the scene, police said. The teen's car kept going and hit a third vehicle, driven by a 61-year-old man.

A passenger in the front of Crawford's car was injured in the crash as well and taken to a local hospital but is expected to be OK, police said.

The 61-year-old man and a passenger in his vehicle were also taken to a hospital for their injuries, and both are stable, according to police.