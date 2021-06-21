x
1 person killed, 2 others injured in Dallas crash, police say

Officials believe speed was a factor in the crash.

DALLAS — One person was killed and two other people were hurt in a crash Monday morning in Dallas, police said.

The crash happened around 5:10 a.m. on the 3100 block of Simpson Stuart Road.

Three vehicles were involved in the crash, according to police. 

A sergeant at the scene told WFAA that one vehicle rear-ended another before it rolled down an embankment, clipping some trees. The driver in that vehicle died.

The two people who were inside the car that was rear-ended were taken to a local hospital, the sergeant said. They are expected to survive. 

Officials believe speed was a factor in the crash, but have not released any additional details. 

The roadway was shut down for some time as a result of the crash but has since reopened.

