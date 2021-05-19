1 person injured after man's gun 'accidentally discharged' at Walmart, DeSoto police say

The gun was allegedly concealed when it fired off the shot inside the store, police said.

DESOTO, Texas — DeSoto police say they have found the man whose gun accidentally discharged at a Walmart Tuesday evening. He was not licensed to carry a handgun, according to police.

One person was "slightly injured" when the man's gun went off at the store located at 951 W. Belt Line Road, police said.

That person was taken to a local hospital for treatment and are expected to survive, according to authorities.

The gun was allegedly concealed when it fired off the shot inside the store, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and charges could be possible, officials said.