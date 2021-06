Police believe two males were involved in an altercation in a room when one shot the other and fled the scene, police said.

FORT WORTH, Texas — One person died after a shooting Sunday morning at a motel in Fort Worth, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call at about 12:51 a.m. to the Luxury Inn Motel at 2108 E. Lancaster Avenue.

Police believe two males were involved in an altercation in a room when one shot the other and fled the scene, police said.

The victim was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.