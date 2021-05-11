1 person dead after Dallas road rage incident, police say

The man was fatally shot after instigating the incident, the shooter told police.

DALLAS — A 36-year-old man was fatally shot Monday night after he allegedly instigated a road rage incident in Dallas, police said.

Officers responded around 9:45 p.m. to the shooting on the 5600 block of North Central Expressway.

A 22-year-old man called 911 to report the incident, police said. The man told officials he had been in his car with his wife and 1-year-old child when the 36-year-old began to follow them and ram their car multiple times.

The 36-year-old then blocked their car on a one-way street and tried to get inside their car. It was at this point police say the 22-year-old told them he shot the other man through the window.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to police. Next of kin has not yet been notified.

The 22-year-old man has been released as the investigation continues.