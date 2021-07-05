1 person dead after Dallas house fire, officials say

Firefighters found an unresponsive woman in the attic and pulled her out of the home. She ultimately died, according to officials.

DALLAS — One person died after a fire broke out at a two-story home Sunday night in Dallas, officials said.

Fire crews responded at around 9:20 p.m. to reports the roof of a home on the 400 block of North Peak Street in Old East Dallas was on fire.

Police were the first crews to arrive on the scene and helped get five people out of the home. A sixth person, however, was still believed to be in the attic, which had been turned into a living space. Firefighters found an unresponsive woman there and pulled her out of the home, officials said.

She had been burned and was taken to a local hospital for treatment, but she ultimately died, according to officials.

The medical examiner has not yet determined her cause of death and investigators say they are still working to figure out what happened.