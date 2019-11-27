DALLAS — Dallas Fire-Rescue firefighters are at the scene of a fatal accident in North Dallas.

The crash occurred around 3 p.m. Wednesday near Preston Road and Lloyd Drive, according to DFR.

At least two vehicles were involved in the accident, according to authorities.

One of the vehicles crashed into a light pole, that driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported to the hospital, Dallas police say.

At this time, it is unclear which person died in the crash.

Click here for the latest traffic conditions.

More on WFAA: