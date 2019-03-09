ARLINGTON, Texas — Police are investigating a deadly shooting Monday night that left one person dead.



According to Arlington police, officers responded at about 10 p.m. to the 1600 block of Pecan Chase Circle near West Randoll Mill Road and North Fielder Road. The victim was driven to the hospital and later died.

Police said they found a crime scene in the parking lot of the apartment complex and believe the victim knew the suspects.



Detectives are investigating whether the victim and those involved were part of a "high-risk activity" before the shooting broke out.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office hasn't released the victim's identity at this time.

