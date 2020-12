Police said they are not sure why the driver went off the road.

A driver died after they crashed early Monday in Arlington, police said.

The crash happened around 3 a.m. on the 2000 block of Hardisty Drive.

The driver was the only person involved, and police say they believe they were driving west when they went off the road and hit a tree.

First responders took the driver to a local hospital, where they were later pronounced dead. Their name has not been released.