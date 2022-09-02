x
1 person dies in house fire in far North Dallas, officials say

DALLAS — One person died in a house fire and another person and a firefighter were injured in far North Dallas on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Firefighters responded shortly before 7 a.m. to the 7900 block of Briaridge Road, near Coit and Arapaho roads, where they saw thick black smoke and heavy flames coming from a one-story home.

Firefighters got reports that a woman was still inside the home, so they began rescue efforts, according to a news release from Dallas Fire-Rescue.

They were able to put the fire out, but the body of the victim was found inside, where she had died.

A man inside the home was able to make it out with minor injuries. Officials also said a firefighter was taken to a hospital for minor smoke inhalation. The firefighter was expected to be OK.

The fire was still under investigation Wednesday morning. The victim's name has not been released.

