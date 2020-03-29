One person was killed and five others were taken to a local hospital after an ambulance was involved in a major crash Sunday morning, Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said.

The crash occurred around 6:20 a.m. at the intersection of Scyene Road and Glover Pass in Southeast Dallas.

The ambulance had been transporting a patient at the time of the crash. The patient and both DFR members were injured but expected to survive, authorities said.

One person in the other car involved was killed, while the two other people in the vehicle were injured, according to officials.

All three had been taken to a local hospital, though officials did not specify the condition of the other two injured.

