DALLAS — Dallas police are investigating the shooting death of a 34-year-old man.

According to authorities, Kerry Jones, 34, was shot and killed Monday morning at the Deluxe Inn near the 2600 block of Royal Lane.

Officers say when they arrived at the scene, Jones was dead in a motel room. He had multiple gunshot wounds, investigators say.

Two other victims had also been shot, according to police.

Michael Rosa, 37, was found lying on the door near the front door of the room and Cameron Blakely, 27, was found outside the entrance of the motel, according to officials.

Both men were transported to the hospital and are expected to survive, police say.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Jake Morgan at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com. Please refer to case no. 260964-2019.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest or indictment. They can be reached at 214-373-8477.

