1 killed, 2 injured in Grand Prairie crash

Police say the crash happened on South Belt Line Road near Lone Star Park Friday morning.

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas — The Grand Prairie Police Department is investigating a crash that killed one person and injured two others Friday morning.

Police say a Chevy passenger car veered into a Ford pickup truck at about 6:40 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Belt Line Road. The Chevy then reportedly continued south and collided into a Dodge pickup.

Both drivers of the Ford and the Dodge suffered injuries that are not life-threatening, police said, and were taken to the hospital for treatment. The driver of the Chevy suffered serious injuries and was also taken to the hsopital.

A passenger in the Chevy was pronounced dead at the scene, police added. The identiy of the victim will be released once next of kin have been notified.

Police say they believe weather may have contributed to the collision. The driver and passenger in the Chevy were not wearing seatbelts at the time.