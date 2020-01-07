1 killed, 2 hurt in wrong-way collision on Dallas North Tollway, officials say

The two cars involved collided head-on, officials said.

DALLAS — One person was killed and two others were hurt in a head-on collision on the Dallas North Tollway on Tuesday night, authorities said.

The Texas Highway Patrol is investigating the crash that happened around 10 p.m. in southbound lanes of the Dallas North Tollway near Mockingbird Lane.

A Toyota Camry was travelling north in the southbound lanes when it collided head-on with a Ford pickup headed south in the southbound lanes, according to a spokesperson with the Texas Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene, while the driver of the Ford was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, the spokesperson said.

A child in the Ford was also transported to a local hospital for injuries, authorities say.

Investigators have not yet determined why the driver of the Toyota was going the wrong way.