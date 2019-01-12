A 61-year-old man was killed and another 61-year-old man was taken to the hospital after an early morning crash on Buckner Boulevard in Dallas on Sunday, police said.

Timothy Franklin was killed shortly before 2 a.m. on the 4900 block of South Buckner Boulevard when his car crossed over the raised center median of the road and hit another vehicle, police said.

Franklin had been traveling northbound at a high speed when his car began to rotate counter-clockwise and cross the median, police said.

It then hit the car of the other 61-year-old man involved in the crash, who was driving in the southbound left lane at the time. He was taken to Baylor Hospital for injuries that don't appear to be life-threatening, according to police.

Both sides of Buckner Boulevard were closed for a time as investigators mapped out the scene.

This is a developing story. WFAA will update it as more information becomes available.

