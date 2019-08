There was a shooting involving Fort Worth police Wednesday night in the 5800 block of Boca Raton Boulevard in east Fort Worth near I-30 and 820, police say.

The victim has been taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition, police said.

No officers were hurt, police said.

