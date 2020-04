A person was hospitalized Friday morning after a shooting in Dallas, police said.

Officers arrived about 6:03 a.m. to the 9000 block of Vantage Point Drive where they found the person with a gunshot wound, police said.

The person was transported to a local hospital.

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, no other information has been released from officials.

